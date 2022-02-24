What TV channel is Rangers v Borussia Dortmund? Europa League online stream details, kick-off time, team news

Two goals to the good and with the visiting German giants weakened by the absence of star striker Erling Haaland and Giovanni Reyna, Thursday night is an eagerly anticipated one on Edmiston Drive.
Last week’s pulsating Europa League knock-out first leg saw the Champions League drop-outs rocked onto their heels in a stunning 4-2 win for the Scottish champions that had the thousands at home watching open-mouthed and 500 Scottish supporters in the Westfalenstadion bouncing as Rangers raced into a 3-0 lead – there will be a lot more watching at Ibrox tonight.
Tickets are scarce and for those who won’t be able to make it along for what could be one of the biggest European nights in recent Rangers memory, here’s how to tune in and follow the action.
Team news
As mentioned, the encouraging news for Rangers fans continued from last week with news Erling Haaland, the star Norwegian striker of the Bundesliga, has remained in Germany and not flown to Glasgow.
For Rangers, only Aaron Ramsey and Ianis Hagi are unavailable. Jon McLaughlin and Leon Balogun, who also missed last week’s win are both available.
Referee for the big game in Glasgow is Antonio Mateu Lahoz who took charge of last season’s Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City.
Match details
What: UEFA Europa League
Who: Rangers v Borussia Dortmund
Referee: Antonio Mateu Lahoz (spain)
Where: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow
When: 8pm, Thursday, February 24, 2022
How to watch
As with the other two major UEFA competitions, BT Sport holds the broadcast rights and after showing Rangers successfully qualify from their Europa League group including Lyon and Sparta Prague, the TV company broadcast one of the shocks of the season in the knock-out stage.
Coverage starts at pm on BT Sport 2 (Sky 414, Virgin 528) or online via the BT Sport app.