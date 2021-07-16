Rangers v Arsenal: Kick-off time, live stream and TV info, pre-season friendly details

Steven Gerrard speaks to his players during a drinks break during a pre-season friendly between Tranmere Rovers and Rangers. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The sides first met in 1933 and there have been links ever since – Rangers even held shares in the Gunners for 80 years.

The London side are the first of the special guests for friendlies to mark the start of the club’s 150th anniversary celebrations with Brighton and Real Madrid to follow.

Arsenal have already faced Hibernian this week and there will be 2000 fans in Ibrox to see Steven Gerrard meet a familiar face in the dugout – known to the manager from his midfield playing days and to Rangers supporters – Mikel Arteta.

Jorg Albertz gets the better of Steve Bould to score for Rangers in Richard Gough's 1996 testimonial. (Picture: SNS)

Here’s what you need to know...

Match details

Who: Rangers v Arsenal

What: Pre-season friendly

Rangers' John Lundstram in action during a pre-season friendly between Tranmere Rovers and Rangers at Prenton Park, on July 10, 2021, in Birkenhead, England. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Where: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

When: 2pm, Saturday July 17, 2021

How to watch

The match will be shown live on Rangers TV costing £7.99 with regular host Emma Dodds joined by Neil McCann and Craig Moore. The match is also included in the club’s £29.95 pre-season match pass covering all of the preparatory matches for Steven Gerrard’s side.

Mikael Silvestre and Rangers' Kyle Lafferty in action during the 2009 Emirates Challenge Cup (Picture: SNS Group Bill Murray)

Fans will be permitted however Ibrox is expected to be only 3.9 percent full with a limited crowd of 2000 following the Scottish Government’s announcement on Tuesday

Team news

Steven Gerrard was pretty unimpressed by his team’s performance against Tranmere Rovers in their last outing, but pleased with some individual performances. However he criticised the defending for the Merseysiders’ goal and the lack of cutting edge in attack.

He is poised to hand a first Ibrox appearance to new signing John Lundstram, while Alfredo Morelos and Fashion Sakala have yet to be added to the manager’s attack and Ryan Jack and Niko Katic’s returns from injury have been treated with caution.

Previous matches

RangersTranmere Rovers 1 Rangers 0 – click here

Partick Thistle 0 Rangers 1 – click here

Arsenal

Hibernian 2 Arsenal 1 – click here

Previous meetings

It’s 12 years since the sides met in the Emirates challenge cup. Rangers defeated Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-final but were defeated by the hosts in the final 3-0 with Jack Wilshere firing a double and Eduardo da Silva hitting the other.

Friendlies between the historically inked clubs were more frequent between the teams in the 1950s and 1960s.