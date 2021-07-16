Rangers v Arsenal: Kick-off time, live stream and TV info, pre-season friendly details

The sides first met in 1933 and there have been links ever since – Rangers even held shares in the Gunners for 80 years.
The London side are the first of the special guests for friendlies to mark the start of the club’s 150th anniversary celebrations with Brighton and Real Madrid to follow.
Arsenal have already faced Hibernian this week and there will be 2000 fans in Ibrox to see Steven Gerrard meet a familiar face in the dugout – known to the manager from his midfield playing days and to Rangers supporters – Mikel Arteta.
Match details
Who: Rangers v Arsenal
What: Pre-season friendly
Where: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow
When: 2pm, Saturday July 17, 2021
How to watch
The match will be shown live on Rangers TV costing £7.99 with regular host Emma Dodds joined by Neil McCann and Craig Moore. The match is also included in the club’s £29.95 pre-season match pass covering all of the preparatory matches for Steven Gerrard’s side.
Fans will be permitted however Ibrox is expected to be only 3.9 percent full with a limited crowd of 2000 following the Scottish Government’s announcement on Tuesday
Team news
Steven Gerrard was pretty unimpressed by his team’s performance against Tranmere Rovers in their last outing, but pleased with some individual performances. However he criticised the defending for the Merseysiders’ goal and the lack of cutting edge in attack.
He is poised to hand a first Ibrox appearance to new signing John Lundstram, while Alfredo Morelos and Fashion Sakala have yet to be added to the manager’s attack and Ryan Jack and Niko Katic’s returns from injury have been treated with caution.
Previous matches
RangersTranmere Rovers 1 Rangers 0 – click here
Partick Thistle 0 Rangers 1 – click here
Arsenal
Hibernian 2 Arsenal 1 – click here
Previous meetings
It’s 12 years since the sides met in the Emirates challenge cup. Rangers defeated Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-final but were defeated by the hosts in the final 3-0 with Jack Wilshere firing a double and Eduardo da Silva hitting the other.
Friendlies between the historically inked clubs were more frequent between the teams in the 1950s and 1960s.