Rangers urged to stick together amid 'quality' claim as Steven Davis assesses wreckage after Aris Limassol defeat

Rangers' interim head coach Steven Davis watches on during the 2-1 defeat by Aris Limassol.

The former Light Blues midfielder was asked to take over after Michael Beale was dismissed at the weekend following the 3-1 loss Aberdeen at Ibrox which left the Gers seven points behind cinch Premiership leaders Celtic.

Rangers had beaten Real Betis in their Group C opener at Ibrox but found the Cypriot side too much, losing the first goal after nine minutes to defender Alex Moucketou-Moussounda. Striker Shavy Babicka added a second goal in the 59th minute before Light Blues attacker Abdallah Sima pulled a goal back for the Ibrox men but the visitors could not complete the comeback.

Ahead of the trip to St Mirren on Sunday, Davis said: “I still believe we have some real quality players. Obviously, confidence has been hit. You go through these periods in your career and it’s a really difficult moment. As I say by sticking together you make sure to do the basics right in terms of hard work and application which they have been doing. It’s important we continue that and things will turn because I believe in the qualities of the squad. We’ll get players back which will help. The most important thing is right now is us being a group together.

“It was a really difficult night because we felt a real opportunity to come here and build on the Betis game. I think we caused a lot of our own problems in the game. Obviously, with the two goals we give away we’re really disappointed with and when that happens you have a mountain to climb.”

Davis said that despite the change of management and being thrown in at the deep end, he has to shoulder some of the “responsibility” for the defeat. “Firstly I’ve got to take some responsibility,” he continued. “In the first half we kept trying to play in the middle of the pitch when it wasn’t really on, they were good at getting transitions from that with the pace they had up front which caused us problems all night. Whenever you go behind in a second half you must throw some caution to the wind at certain points. We tried to simplify the game really, trying to get the ball in behind, get it wide and cross the ball into the box and ultimately we didn’t do enough to take something from the game.