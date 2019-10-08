Rangers urged to sign up trophy-laden star, Celtic wonderkid wanted by Euro giants, midfielder knows Ibrox career is over, winger a 'new signing' for Gerrard, ex-England international to Scotland - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
Rangers have been urged to give a new deal to a key player, there is interest in Celtic wonderkid Karamoko Dembele and there could be a couple of new faces for Scotland next month.
Tuesday's Scottish football news and gossip with the latest from Celtic, Rangers, Livingston, the Scotland national team and Hibernian.
1. Ex-England international to make Scotland switch
Ex-Dundee defender Steven Caulker could be set for a shock Scotland call-up. The 27-year-old has one England cap which came in a friendly making him eligible for the Tartan Army. (Scottish Sun)
Livingston chairman Robert Wilson missed his first games in four years when the West Lothian side beat Celtic 2-0 on Sunday. He was instead selling sheep in East Lothian as a major livestock agent. (The Scotsman)