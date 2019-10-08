.

Rangers urged to sign up trophy-laden star, Celtic wonderkid wanted by Euro giants, midfielder knows Ibrox career is over, winger a 'new signing' for Gerrard, ex-England international to Scotland - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Rangers have been urged to give a new deal to a key player, there is interest in Celtic wonderkid Karamoko Dembele and there could be a couple of new faces for Scotland next month.

Tuesday's Scottish football news and gossip with the latest from Celtic, Rangers, Livingston, the Scotland national team and Hibernian.

Ex-Dundee defender Steven Caulker could be set for a shock Scotland call-up. The 27-year-old has one England cap which came in a friendly making him eligible for the Tartan Army. (Scottish Sun)

1. Ex-England international to make Scotland switch

Jordan Rossiter has admitted that he knows his Rangers career is over. The midfielder is currently on loan at Fleetwood Town after falling out of Steven Gerrard's plans. (Scottish Sun)

2. Rossiter with no Rangers future

Livingston chairman Robert Wilson missed his first games in four years when the West Lothian side beat Celtic 2-0 on Sunday. He was instead selling sheep in East Lothian as a major livestock agent. (The Scotsman)

3. Livi chairman misses Celtic fixture

Livingston ace Lyndon Dykes would welcome a Scottish call-up. The Australian striker qualifies through his parents but would only consider it if Australia didn't come calling. (Various)

4. Dykes welcomes Scotland link

