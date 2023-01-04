Rangers have been urged to "get rid" of Alfredo Morelos following his performance in Monday's Old Firm derby.

Former Celtic star Charlie Nicholas has accused the Colombian of being overweight after he failed to impress in the 2-2 draw and insisted the Ibrox club should look to ship the striker out ahead of his contract expiring in the summer.

He pointed to an exchange between Celtic left-back Greg Taylor and Morelos that was picked up by TV cameras as proof that fellow pros "know he can't run" and he questioned Rangers manager Michael Beale for failing to replace him with Antonio Colak.

Morelos was eventually substituted on 80 minutes with winger Scott Wright taking his place.

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has been criticised for his performance in the 2-2 draw against Celtic. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Writing in his Daily Express column, Nicholas said: "There were still positives that Beale and Rangers could take. They must, however, get rid of Alfredo Morelos. He looked even heavier in the last game. Beale can say it is his shape but I am sorry I am not buying it.

"We saw Greg Taylor lying on the deck before he was taken off because he looked like he was calling him something along the lines of “fat boy”.

"Footballers know he can’t run. He had two headers from bad defensive play but he was never a threat with his movement throughout the game.