Rangers urged to be vigilant against Hibs after 'torn shreds' moment - 'he saw it with his own eyes'

Martin Boyle scored a hat-trick for Hibs against Rangers back in November.

Rangers are at Easter Road this weekend, sandwiched in between their two Champions League play-off ties against PSV.

Boyle scored a hat-trick for Hibs in last season’s Premier Sports Cup semi-final and their former striker Tam McManus believes that Rangers, and in particular their defender Connor Goldson, will be wary of the damage he can do.

"Martin Boyle tore Connor Goldson to absolute shreds,” McManus recalled. “Giovanni van Bronckhorst would have sat in the Main Stand at Hampden and realised the Hibs man can do that to his team.

"Boyle is the one man whom Rangers fans and staff will truly fear. And Saturday is the time for him to be fully unleashed. Martin has made a big difference coming off the bench in the last two games, but Lee Johnson has to start him.

"He scored a hat-trick against Rangers in that semi-final last season and there’s not many players who do that floating around.

"He is a talisman. Russell Latapy is the one man that I played with at Hibs that you looked at in the tunnel by your side and thought: He can do something magic today. When Russell was playing, you fancied it. If he wasn’t, you thought you might struggle a bit.

"I feel Martin would be like that now for the current team. He is up to speed and he’s been brought back to make a difference. No better time than Saturday.

"I would play Martin through the middle. He did that at Hampden and, as I said, ripped Goldson to pieces. Van Bronkhorst was just in the door and saw it with his own eyes.”