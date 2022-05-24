Rangers urge fans to lodge complaints over Seville treatment as they highlight 'major concerns'

Rangers supporters celebrate after Joe Aribo had opened the scoring in the Europa League final against Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

The Ibrox club have directed those who experienced the failure to provide water in the 30C heat and who highlighted other issues to complete a survey which will be formally lodged with UEFA.

“We have major concerns around the treatment of our supporters at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, including the confiscation of previously approved and agreed items that were confiscated by the police and a lack of appropriate facilities within the stadium including the lack of bottled water or indeed water in the toilets which understandably caused severe distress to many supporters in the stadium,” read a statement from Rangers.

“Rangers FC are in dialogue with both UEFA and Football Supporters Europe (FSE) regarding the issues encountered by our supporters.

“Supporters wishing to make a complaint to UEFA should be aware that UEFA has no direct grievance procedures for supporters. We would recommend that supporters contact FSE via their away supporter’s survey which can be accessed HERE.

“FSE are an independent, non-profit association of fans recognised as a representative body on fan issues by UEFA and are submitting a full report on the experiences of supporters in Seville.