Philippe Clement hoped to see an improved transfer model at Rangers as he bemoaned the “crazy situation” where five players are out of contract in the summer.

First-team players Leon Balogun, Borna Barisic, John Lundstram, Ryan Jack and Kemar Roofe will all go at the end of the season unless they are offered and accept new deals by the Ibrox club. The sale of players such as defender Calvin Bassey to Ajax and midfielder Joe Aribo to Southampton – both in 2022 – and Glen Kamara to Leeds last summer has brought in over £30million, although the Govan club did not cash in on the likes of former attackers Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos when they were in top form. The Gers boss has only brought in Portuguese striker Fabio Silva on loan from Wolves so far in the January transfer window.

Ahead of the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup fourth-round tie at Dumbarton – which is subject to a 1pm pitch inspection on Saturday – he was keen to speak about a more progressive transfer policy. Clement said: “We have our plan and I feel that everybody is aligned, that the club really wants to make an effort to do things inside of the budget. This season to have five players out of contract is a crazy situation because you throw away money. They have no value any more if the contract is ended.

Rangers manager Phillippe Clement makes his Scottish Cup bow on Saturday - if the match survives the weather.

“I know that we are not the most wealthy club in the world. We want to get transfers in that can have an impact now but also can have added value for the next couple of years on the field and selling them for bigger amounts. If you look at the last couple of years, this is one thing that the club has missed. They didn’t have big outgoing transfers and because of that, not getting money in to do other things. That is one of the targets, strange as it is for a manager to talk about that but I want to help in that way so the club can grow in every sense.

“I would prefer to buy Fabio but he was too expensive, that is why it is a loan now. It is getting a good balance in the squad, good experienced players and also young prospects that you can let grow to a higher level than Glasgow Rangers. That is the objective. And you need to have players who are in contract. So there is a lot of work to be done in that way, everybody in the club is working hard in that way to have clear vision of how to bring money into the club by developing players but getting results also, winning trophies. You don’t have the situation where you have players of value going free at the end of contract – it can never happen.”