Rangers update on contract talks for 11 players - including Alfredo Morelos
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst says talks are “ongoing” with a number of his players whose contracts expire next summer.
Van Bronckhorst spoke in pre-season on his desire to get some squad members who are entering the final 12 months of their contracts tied down on fresh deals.
The most notable player in the final year of their current agreement is striker Alfredo Morelos, who is now fully fit following thigh surgery. However, he has started the season as second choice in attack to new signing Antonio Colak.
Goalkeepers Allan McGregor and Robby McCrorie, defenders Filip Helander, Niko Katic and Adam Devine, midfielders Scott Arfield, Ryan Jack, Stephen Kelly and Steven Davis, plus forward Ryan Kent, will all be out of contract at the end of the season, while loanees James Sands and Malik Tillman are on loan.
"They are still ongoing,” Van Bronckhorst said on the discussions with the players. “There is no news yet. We will just have to wait and see if there will be new contracts.”