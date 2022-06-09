Rangers' UEFA acknowledgement on 150 year anniversary at Whitehall event

The gift was revealed as Ibrox officials were invited to a special government reception with Scottish secretary Alister Jack in London to mark the milestone.

Politicians from across the political spectrum attended as well as directors, staff and club representatives – among them former boss Alex McLeish. The Scottish Cup, recently won by the team in an extra-time victory over Hearts, was also on display.

Vice chairman John Bennett told the club’s in-house TV channel RangersTV: "It’s great recognition, and an honour, to be invited by the Secretary of State.

“We talk about Rangers being more than a club, it’s an institution and this is proof positive. This is an institution with global reach, with a stature and a heritage and it is a celebration of that as much as our 150 years.

“If you talk about being an institution you have to live being an institution. The Secretary of State made reference to the wonderful work this club does in the community and beyond Govan. Part of being an institution is responsibility. We have a responsibility to our near and far community and we do that through the charity and other things.

“We are a pioneering institution and that means taking the lead, a very recent example in our 150-year anniversary – the first club in our country, Scotland, to professionalise women’s football Glasgow Rangers so we will never stop trying to be the lead on the pitch and off the pitch.”