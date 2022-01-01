Rangers trying to strengthen wide areas amid Ryan Kent interest as enquiries sent in for two players

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has made enquiries over the availability of two wingers as he looks to strengthen the wide areas of the Ibrox club.

By Mark Atkinson
Saturday, 1st January 2022, 5:22 pm
Andreas Skov Olsen currently plays for Bologna.

Leeds United’s Crysencio Summerville and Bologna’s Andreas Skov Olsen are reportedly targets for the defending Scottish champions.

Summerville, a 20-year-old Dutchman, has struggled to break into the first team at Elland Road and could be available on loan, while Danish internationalist Skov Olsen, 22, is not a current starter for the Seria A outfit.

Skov Olsen is part of the Denmark team that recently qualified for the World Cup and has scored six times in 20 appearances for his country. He has been at Bologna for three seasons since joining from Nordsjaelland in 2019.

Leeds' Crysencio Summerville has struggled to break into the first team.

Summerville, an under-21 internationalist for the Netherlands, signed for Leeds from Feyenoord last year but is not in the picture for the English Premier League side. They recently turned down a loan request for Utrecht, but it is understood that manager Marcelo Bielsa may be more receptive to an approach in this transfer window.

Rangers are exploring their options in the wide areas amid speculation that Ryan Kent and Ianis Hagi may depart the club this month. Kent has been linked with a move to Aston Villa, who are managed by his former boss Steven Gerrard, while Hagi has many admirers in Europe. Brandon Barker is also expected to leave in this transfer window.

Galatasaray winger Olimpiu Morutan and Anderlecht’s wide player Francis Amuzu are also names Rangers reportedly hold an interest in.

