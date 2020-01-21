Rangers trio subject of transfer interest as Serie A giants, English Premier League hopefuls and League One side eye moves

Rangers could have to fend off interest in two key players this month as clubs around the world step up their January transfer activity.





Defender Connor Goldson, who is one of the first names on the team sheet for Ibrox gaffer Steven Gerrard, has already been linked with Leeds United and Fulham, and is now understood to be a target for Championship promotion hopefuls West Bromwich Albion.

The Elland Road side and the Baggies are understood to be weighing up summer moves for the former Brighton and Hove Albion man but Fulham could test Rangers' resolve with a bid this month.

Goldson, a £3 million signing from the Seagulls in the summer of 2018, has played 90 times for Rangers, scoring eight goals. Despite Gerrard bringing in Nikola Katic, George Edmundson and Filip Helander after recruiting the ex-Shrewsbury Town stopper, Goldson has proved himself virtually undroppable and has turned in a series of strong performances at the heart of the Light Blues defence.

He is currently valued at £2.93 million (Transfermarkt) but given his contract with the Gers runs until the summer of 2022, Rangers would want a much larger fee if they were to even consider the idea of letting Goldson go.

Meanwhile, Internazionale are understood to be weighing up a move for Alfredo Morelos. The Milanese outfit are keen to bolster their squad as they look to beat Juventus to the Serie A title and are thought to admire the Colombia international.

The San Siro outfit are expected to make contact with Rangers this week over a potential move despite confirmation from the club last month that they would reject any and all bids for the 23-year-old this window.

Elsewhere, Charlton could make a loan bid for Greg Docherty. The former Hamilton midfielder had looked set to join Sunderland on a temporary basis after turning down a return to Shrewsbury Town, where he spent last season, but talks stalled with the Black Cats with the Addicks making their move ahead of the cut-off point in the transfer window.