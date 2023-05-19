Rangers transfers: World Cup star in Ibrox move hint as Ryan Kent Euro deal 'largely finished'

Rangers are nearing the end of what has a been a difficult season, a campaign which prompted a change in manager and one which will end without a trophy.

A lot of work has already gone into next term with regards to a squad rebuild, with speculation that a number of signings are imminent, including the likes of Kieran Dowell and Dujon Sterling on free transfers from Norwich City and Chelsea respectively. There has also been a strong interest in goalkeeper Jack Butland, but reports suggest Manchester United could look to keep him at the end of his loan deal.

Another key target whose move to Ibrox appears to be progressing quickly is Jose Cifuentes. The Ecuadorian international midfielder, understood to have been a one-time target of Celtic, is currently playing for LAFC in MLS. It has been reported on Twitter by transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano that “all the parties are confident to get the deal done soon”.

The player himself liked the aforementioned tweet, along with a host of others from Rangers fans asking him to move to Ibrox. The 24-year-old also asked followers on Instagram to report an account which had been pretending to be the player, with one post describing Rangers as a “small club".

Cifuentes is an all action midfielder who has added goals to his game since moving to MLS from Chilean outfit Universidad Catolica. He featured twice for Ecuador at the World Cup.

In terms of players on the way out of the club, Fenerbahce looks increasingly like Ryan Kent's destination this summer. The winger is out of contract at the end of the season and could bring his five-year association with the club to an end. The Turkish giants have constantly been linked with the former Liverpool youngster and it has been reported that an agreement over a three-year deal has been reached. Journalist Senad Ok provided an update, noting the deal “is largely finished”. Kent has 33 goals in 218 games for Rangers, including three this campaign. He has not been in the squad for the last four league games.

Meanwhile, Celtic captain Callum McGregor said the club don’t “look at any outside noise” after being asked about comments from incoming Rangers chief James Bisgrove about the Ibrox club becoming the “dominant” team in Scotland.