Rangers manager Michael Beale.

The Rangers boss believes he and his peers deserve greater credit for having to mould and improve raw talent as clubs in Scotland can’t afford to sign the very elite. Beale joked that he would love to be able to go for Chelsea’s Mason Mount or a Brazilian “golden child” but instead spends time and effort searching for players who have the potential to improve with proper coaching.

He said: “Do we always get our first choices? No, because I’d like to go and buy Mason Mount from Chelsea because I worked with him and I like him. We always have to take an element of risk. Sometimes we get a broken child, sometimes we get one before he has flourished and we have to help them flourish, whether that is Calvin Bassey, Nathan Patterson or Todd Cantwell from Norwich who was going great guns and then had a few changes of manager.

