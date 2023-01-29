Ibrox manager Michael Beale has stated that he wants to strengthen certain areas of the team and the Englishman will hope that he gets in some new recruits by the time his team is next in action when they take on Hearts on Wednesday evening. “There’s loads of stuff going on in the background,” said Beale. “If we get them done I’ll be delighted. We’re all aligned, I’m up to speed.”

Beale is realistic enough to know that he won’t get all of his business done in winter. The summer transfer window is notoriously a far better time to rebuild a squad, and the former QPR boss has namechecked the areas of the team he would like to reinforce. “If we don’t get the work done now, we’ll do more work in the summer,” continued Beale. “It’s got to be the right players. I would like us to add a midfielder to the squad that’s powerful and who can run. I would like to add another centre-half to the squad and I think we’ll be looking at the goalie situation in the summer as well as looking for another No 9. Are we going to get all that done in the next 48 hours or is there more time in the summer? No one wants to strengthen the squad more than Ross Wilson [sporting director], more than the board, more than myself. It's in our interest to build a strong Rangers and strong squad and team than we have right now."