Rangers transfers: Ryan Kent 'offered' three-year deal by giants, Beale target would be open to Ibrox move

Rangers management and fans are in store for a hectic summer with a number of comings and goings as part of Michael Beale’s rebuild.

One of the players likely on his way out of Ibrox is Ryan Kent with the winger’s contract expires at the end of the season. When asked after the 1-0 defeat to Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final if Kent and Alfredo Morelos had played their last games for the club at Hampden Park, Beale answered “possibly yes".

The 26-year-old has been strongly linked with a move to Fenerbahce. According to Turkish outlet Takvim, the club are “working hard for this transfer and want to finish the transfer by the end of the season”, offering Kent a three-year deal with an option for a further year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Managed by Jorge Jesus, Fener are one of Turkey’s giants and have aspirations of winning the league title this season, three points behind arch-rivals Galatasaray at the top of the Super Lig, while only two points ahead of fellow Istanbul rivals Besiktas. Winning the league would bring entry into the Champions League qualifiers. It is hoped Kent will help the club go onto the next level next season.

Meanwhile, former Rangers defender Craig Moore believes goalkeeper target Jack Butland would be keen on a move to Ibrox. Currently on loan at Manchester United, the England international’s contract at parent club Crystal Palace expires at the end of the season.

It is no secret that Beale is keen to address the goalkeeper situation at Ibrox in the summer. Allan McGregor is out of contract, while neither Jon McLaughlin or Robby McCrorie have managed to earn the No.1 spot on a regular basis. It has been reported McLaughlin could exit despite still having a year to run on his deal.

"I believe that he is someone that is of real interest to the football club, in terms of his ability,” Moore told the Go Radio Football Show. "He is a goalkeeper that would love to be playing more. He has a huge presence and by all accounts wouldn't mind playing for Rangers. Again, that is just what I am hearing. Rangers definitely need a number one goalkeeper."