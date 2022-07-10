Rangers transfers: 'Ross is busy' - club in discussions with several players and agents

Welsh winger Rabbi Matondo, who is currently with Schalke 04, has been linked with Rangers.

So far in this transfer window, the Ibrox outfit have signed defender John Souttar, midfielder Tom Lawrence and forward Antonio Colak, but they have lost key midfielder Joe Aribo after the Nigerian was sold to Southampton for a fee believed to be in the region of £10million.

Schalke 04’s Welsh winger Rabbi Matondo is the latest player to be linked with a move to Rangers and Van Bronckhorst confirmed that sporting director Ross Wilson and numerous others at the club are working hard behind the scenes to get more players in.

“Ross is busy,” Van Bronckhorst said in the wake of the abandoned weekend friendly against Sunderland. “Of course we want to add more players to our squad and he is busy talking with players, talking with agents and clubs.

“Now we have so many people involved in those talks. I am hopeful that we can add more players in the coming week. We are busy. We have several players that we are watching and talking with. When it is 100 per cent we will communicate.”