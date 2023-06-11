Rangers transfers: £10m splurge on cards with four targets in melting pot

Rangers could be prepared to spend up to £10m as they close in on four signing targets including two strikers, a defender and a midfielder.

The Ibrox side are in the market for goalscorers after parting company with Alfredo Morelos at the end of the season. The Colombian was not offered a new deal despite scoring 124 times over six seasons in Govan and is now on the search for a new club.

Rangers manager Michael Beale is now turning his attention to Serie A for his replacement with not one, but two forwards from the Italian top flight said to be closing in on a move to the Scottish Premiership runners-up.

Reports in Italy claim an offer has been made for Cremonese striker Cyriel Dessers with the two clubs attempting to seek a compromise over a transfer fee in the region of £4million. The Nigeria international netted seven times in 29 appearances last season following his summer move from Genk but was unable to prevent Cremonese from being relegated to Serie B. The previous campaign was spent on loan at Feyenoord where the 28-year-old scored 21 times and finished as top scorer in the Europa Conference League.

Rangers are reportedly close to signing Sam Lammers from Atalanta. The 6ft 3in striker is pictured (left) during his loan spell at Sampdoria last season. (Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images)

Rangers are also said to be nearing a deal for Atalanta striker Sam Lammers. The towering Dutch front man spent the first half of last season on loan at Empoli before joining Sampdoria in January, but managed just two goals across the entire campaign, netting once for either side.

The 26-year-old has two years left to run on his Atalanta contract but has barely featured for the Italian club since joining from PSV in 2020 having also spent time on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt. According to The Herald, Rangers have held "positive talks" with Atalanta over a potential £3million switch in addition to the move for Dressers with a possible transfer outlay in excess of £7m required to secure both strikers.

Rangers spending could move towards the £10m mark with the Daily Record reporting that Nottingham Forest defender Jonathan Panzo is closing in a £2.5m move to Ibrox. Beale is said to be a long-term admirer of the 22-year-old centre-back having coached him in the Chelsea youth academy. Negotations are said to be an advanced stage for Panzo, who spent last season on loan at Coventry City and who previously earned five caps for the England Under-21 side.

A fourth target in the melting pot is Los Angeles midfielder Jose Cifuentes. The 24-year-old has reportedly agreed terms on a move to Rangers but is under contract at the MLS outfit until December 31 with negotations ongoing over securing his early release before the start of pre-season training.

Rangers have already made three new additions ahead of the 2023-24 season with midfielder Kieran Powell arriving from Norwich City, defender Dujon Sterling completing a move from Chelsea and goalkeeper Jack Butland joining following his release from Crystal Palace after spending last season on loan at Manchester United.