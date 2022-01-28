The Ibrox club have already completed a loan deal for Manchester United winger Amad Diallo and are now being strongly linked with another highly regarded 19-year-old in the shape of McAtee who made his Premier League debut for Pep Guardiola’s English champions earlier this season.

Van Bronckhorst has a good relationship with Guardiola, having spent time with him while working with the City Football Group in 2019 after leaving his role as Feyenoord head coach.

England under-20 international McAtee, who has made three first team appearances in total for City this season, is also understood to be on the radar of van Bronckhorst’s predecessor at Rangers, Steven Gerrard, as he looks to add to his Aston Villa squad before Monday night’s deadline.

James McAtee with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola as he prepares to make his Premier League debut for the English champions against Everton in November 2021. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

“We spoke with many players and have many possibilities we want to add,” said van Bronckhorst when asked about McAtee.

“So far, I don’t have any news. The only news is that Amad is joining us. We are still open and have to be ready for the remainder of the next days. I won’t confirm or talk about names other than players who are here and players we have signed.”

Rangers are also expected to try and advance the signing of Hearts defender John Souttar who has agreed a pre-contract deal to join them in the summer, while other players could follow Juninho Bacuna out of the exit door after the winger left to join Birmingham City.

“It is the last days (of the window),” added van Bronckhorst. “We can still do some business. I don’t know. I don’t know who is going. Anything can happen, especially in the last days of the transfer window.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

“Sometimes it gets a little bit crazy but I hope for us in this window it stays a little bit calm. You never know. We will see in a couple of days how our squad will be for the remainder of the season. I am confident we will leave this window better than we started it.”