Rangers transfers: Left-back to lead Ibrox exodus as legend in Allan McGregor replacement claim

Rangers secured a big win over Celtic at the weekend to ensure their rivals didn’t go through the season unbeaten in the six Old Firm encounters.

It was also a result which aided Michael Beale and could provide some momentum going into the close season when an overhaul of the first-team squad is expected. A number of players are expected to depart, while it is understood the manager will assess and address the goalkeeper position with Allan McGregor out of contract and reports Jon McLaughlin will leave.

Robby McCrorie has been given a chance to stake his claim for the position ahead of the new campaign, starting the last two games. He has impressed in both, making key saves in the 1-0 win over Aberdeen and then showing his alertness off his line in the 3-0 success over Celtic. Speaking to Go Radio, club legend Barry Ferguson believes he has “shown enough... that he can be Rangers' number one”.

He said. "Do you go out and spend X amount on a keeper or do you get a really good keeper on a free transfer and pay a huge amount in salary? I think he's shown in the two games he's been in and previous games to that, let's be fair to him, that he can be a top goalkeeper for Rangers. And he's 25 years of age, he's not a young kid. For me it's easy because he's Scottish 'oh, we go and get someone else'. No, give him the opportunity because I think he deserves it.

"He's been training alongside a guy who has handled pressure his full career, Allan McGregor. He's learned off one of the best, no doubt about it. And he's handled a big pressurised game at the weekend there. He has had a few injuries but I'm sure they've assessed it and he's fine. If he's injury free, give him the opportunity. I love seeing Scottish people being given the opportunity."

Fringe player exodus

Meanwhile, according to the Daily Record, seven of the club's fringe and B team players will depart in the summer. Tony Weston is out of contract at the end of the month and is set to exit after loan spells with Partick Thistle and Cove Rangers this season. He could be joined by Romanian left-back Kevin Ciubotaru as well as Charlie Lindsay, Lewis Mackinnon, Alex Kpapke, Kelsey Ewen and Harley Ewen. Mackinnon and Lindsay have been regulars for Rangers B, while Ciubotaru and Kelsey Ewen have made more than a dozen appearances. Kpapke, an addition during the season, and Harley Ewen had a handful of involvements. Josh McPake’s future remains unclear after his loan spell at Queen’s Park. The club announced the extension of forward James Graham by a further year this afternoon. He featured a number of times, scoring five in nine starts in the Lowland League.

A number of first-team stars could possibly exit this summer with Beale confirming Alfredo Morelos time at the club will come to an end, while Ryan Kent’s future is undecided.

Robby McCrorie has impressed in his last two starts for Rangers. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)