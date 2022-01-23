Rangers transfers: John Souttar latest after Hearts omission, Andreas Skov Olsen 'wants move', Danilho Doekhi drops hint about future

John Souttar missed Hearts' match against Auchinleck.

The 25-year-old has penned a pre-contract with the Ibrox outfit and will move west at the end of the season, although the defending cinch Premiership champions want the Scotland internationalist to sign now.

Rangers’ opening offer for Souttar is understood to be well below what Hearts are looking for. The centre-back was left out of the Jambos' squad for Saturday’s 5-0 win over Auchinleck Talbot, but Hearts boss Robbie Neilson explained that it was down to an ankle knock. It remains to be seen whether he will be available for Wednesday’s match against Celtic at Tynecastle.

Another defender on Rangers’ radar is Dutchman Danilho Doekhi, who currently plays for Vitesse Arnhem. He is also out of contract at the end of the current campaign, but appears content to wait until June to decide his future. Following Vitesse’s 3-1 defeat by Groningen, Doekhl said: “We now have to get up quickly again. A beautiful February is coming.”

Vitesse's Dutch defender Danilho Doekhi.

PSV are also interested in signing Doekhi.

One Rangers target who does appear to be on his way out of his current club is Bologna’s Danish internationalist Andreas Skov Olsen, who is “no longer enjoying being at the club”, according to his manager Sinisa Mijahlovic.

Let's say they weren't ready," Mihaljovic said when addressing Skov Olsen and Mitchell Dijks’ absence against Verona on Friday night.

"They are two players who no longer enjoy being here and I can't keep players here who pull out in our time of need.”