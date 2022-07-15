Rangers transfers: Fifth new signing 'very close' as key target set to sign on loan

The 20-year-old US internationalist is one of Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s key signing targets and, according to reports, a major breakthrough has been made in their chase for him.

The Herald and Times claims Tillman is poised to complete a season-long loan to Rangers. The deal could be completed by the end of the week.

If Rangers do land Tillman, he will become the fifth summer signing by the club. Hearts defender John Souttar, Derby County midfielder Tom Lawrence, Schalke 04 winger Rabbi Matondo and POAK forward Antonio Colak have already joined the Ibrox outfit.

Rangers recouped close to £10million for Joe Aribo after selling the midfielder to Southampton and Tillman would be a likely replacement for the Nigerian.