Rangers transfers: Duo close to joining, fringe man on way out, contract talks on hold

Norwich City’s creative midfielder Todd Cantwell is expected to make the switch to Ibrox , while Standard Liege’s Belgium Under-21 internationalist Nicolas Raskin is on the brink of a £2million move to Rangers after reports in the playmaker’s homeland claimed that he has already had a medical. Rangers boss Michael Beale is keen to strengthen his squad and hinted ahead of today’s Scottish Cup clash with St Johnstone that incomings are close.

There is also interest in some of the players currently at Ibrox. The Daily Record is reporting that Charlie McCann, a Northern Irish midfielder who was signed from Manchester United in 2021, is on the way out of the club. English League One outfit Forest Green Rovers are keen to land his signature after failing in their pursuit of Hibs midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes. McCann came on as a late substitute in Sunday’s Viaplay Cup semi-final triumph over Aberdeen but has found regular first-team football difficult to find at Rangers.

Meanwhile, Beale has revealed that contract talks with Ryan Kent have been put on hold. The 26-year-old’s current Rangers deal expires in the summer but discussions have been “parked”, according to his manager. “At this moment in time, I just want Ryan to focus on football,” Beale said. “I don’t want to put him under pressure or be speaking to his representatives about contracts and finances, and where his head is at and where our head is at, when we are in the middle of a three-game week when we have to win every single game. So you park some things until you get a break and that’s what we’ve done. “I think that has helped Ryan focus and I think he's playing really well. The front three in particular, the numbers in the last seven or eight weeks have been pleasing.”