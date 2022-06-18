Rangers transfers: Club could lose two goalkeepers next week as players get ready to return

Rangers could lose two goalkeepers next week as speculation mounts over the futures of Allan McGregor and Robby McCrorie.

Robby McCrorie in action for Rangers during a cinch Premiership match against Celtic.
McGregor, 40, is out of contract after his deal expired at the end of the season and while he has held discussions about his future with the Rangers hierarchy, no conclusion has been reached.

It emerged earlier this week that an unnamed club from the United Arab Emirates has offered the former Scotland internationalist a lucrative two-year deal and while money is not understood to be McGregor’s motivating factor, he is considering his options.

Another Rangers keeper in McCrorie is edging towards the exit door.

The 24-year-old is firmly down the pecking order at Ibrox despite a recent call-up to the Scotland squad.

He is now at an age where first-team football is a priority and reports suggest that a number of clubs north and south of the border are monitoring his situation.

Rangers are expected to return to pre-season training next week as they prepare for the 2022-23 campaign.

