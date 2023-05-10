Rangers transfers: Belgian giants eye Ryan Kent, competition for 21-goal target, popular ex-Ibrox star to exit

Rangers may well be the most popular team for agents and clubs looking to move players on this summer with the well documented rebuild which will happen under Michael Beale.

The Ibrox boss is believed to be well down the road in terms of a number of potential arrivals as he hopes to have the majority of his squad in place ahead of the return to pre-season. There will, however, likely still be more outs than ins in Govan with a host of players, both first-team and younger, out of contract at the end of the season. It has already been reported Ryan Jack will extend his stay but the club could look to move Antonio Colak on.

Kent future

While Alfredo Morelos’ future at Rangers is all but over following confirmation from Beale that he will depart following the expiry of his deal at the end of the season, Ryan Kent’s future is still somewhat up in the air. He has been strongly linked with Turkish giants Fenerbahce although the Rangers manager said he doesn’t believe there to be much truth in it. Now, according to reports in Belgium, Club Brugge are preparing an offer for the winger. The Belgian giants, off the pace in their title defence, could see Kent, who has 13 goal contributions this season, as a bargain on a potential free transfer. Brugge have a number of familiar names including ex-Celtic defenders Jack Hendry and Dedryck Boyata.

Transfer competition

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the number of players Rangers have been linked to is Luis Palma, the Honduran international impressing in the Greek top-flight with Aris Saloniki. The versatile forward can play through the middle, in a deeper role or wide left and has 13 goals as well as eight assists this campaign. According to the player’s agent ten clubs are interested in the 23-year-old. Rangers could be at the front of the queue, offering him a potential route to England.

Ex-Ibrox star to exit

Former Rangers defender Leo Balogun is set to be a free agent this summer. The popular Nigerian joined Queen’s Park Rangers last summer when Michael Beale took on the manager’s job but will leave once his contract expires at the end of the season. He was a regular under Beale but played just four league games after November.