Rangers transfers: 10 players linked with January move to Ibrox - Bulgarian maestro, Dutch U21 star, 19-goal striker

Rangers manager Philippe Clement promised to be “very active" in the January transfer market as he looks to put his own stamp on the squad he inherited from Michael Beale following his appointment in October. However, the Belgian has warned fans against expecting a similar influx of new signings as was the case under his predecessor in the summer.

The first new face is already in the door with striker Fabio Silva joining from Wolves on loan until the end of the season. How many new arrivals follow the Portuguese youngster to Ibrox could depend on wages being freed up with the likes of Sam Lammers and Ridvan Yilmaz reported to be possible departures.

Here are 10 players that have been linked with a move to Rangers in the January window…

Josh Doig – the Scotland Under-21 international has made a positive impression at Hellas Verona since his £3m move from Hibs 18 months ago. Rangers are said to have made an enquiry for left-back, and could look to reach a compromise with the Serie A side on their £5.5m valuation of the 21-year-old.

Lawrence Shankland – the prolific Hearts striker would guarantee goals having netted 19 for club and country so far this season on the back of a 28-goal campaign last term. However, the question for Rangers would be whether they are prepared to meet the £5m price tag placed on the head of the 28-year-old, who has 18 months of his Hearts deal left.

Steven Alzate – Rangers have reportedly held discussions with Brighton about a possible January move for the Colombian midfielder. The 25-year-old is currently on loan at Standard Liege, but according to Belgian outlet DH les Sports, his parent club are prepared to recall the player if they can sell him in the January window. It is claimed the seven-times capped international has been offfered to numerous clubs in order to make a sale before his contract expires in the summer, with Rangers among the interested parties.

Kevin Van Veen – the former Motherwell striker is eyeing a return to Scotland after failing to settle at Groningen. He has claimed that Rangers are “still interested” in signing him after stating that he turned down their advances in the summer. Van Veen scored 29 goals for Motherwell last season but sources at Ibrox

Million Manhoef – Vitesse Arnhem winger is another player to have been mooted as a Rangers target. The 21-year-old Dutchman is highly rated and valued in the region of £2.5m. Rangers would face competition for his signature should they decide to make a move for him. The club are said to have been following him for 12 months and are now ready to pounce after Nils Koppen endorsed the move.

Owen Beck – Rangers have been thwarted in their attempts to sign the Liverpool left-back following his impressive loan spell at Dundee. He was recalled by the Anfield club to cover for injuries and is not available to go back out on loan, leaving Rangers to look elsewhere.

Fredrick Oppegard – the PSV left-back is a Norwegian Under-21 international who has made five first-team appearances and who spent time on loan at Dutch top flight side Go Ahead Eagles last season. He was an unused substitute when PSV drew 2-2 with Rangers at Ibrox in a Champions League play-off tie back in August 2022.

Kai Wagner – another left-back on Rangers radar, the Philadelphia Union player is a 26-year-old German who has played 138 appearances in the MLS, scoring five goals, and was named in the league's Best XI in 2022.

Jose Cordoba – one of two Levski Sofia players being linked with Rangers by the Bulgarian media. The 22-year-old left-sided centre-back is a Panama international and is also said to be attracting the interest of Besiktas, Panathiniakos and Eintracht Frankfurt.