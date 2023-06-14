Rangers transfer window: Major signing spree, four deals close, £15m spend, more departures

The transfer window is officially open in Scotland and Rangers are likely to be among the busiest clubs with several arrivals and departures already confirmed, with more on the cards …

Michael Beale is overseeing a major squad overhaul at Rangers this summer with the prospect of up to eight signings. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Michael Beale promised a busy and exciting summer transfer window for Rangers and so it has proved thus far with three new signings already in the door, and plenty more still to come.

A major squad rebuild started in the final week of the season when the Ibrox club confirmed five big-name departures - namely Ryan Kent, who has joined Fenerbahce, Alfredo Morelos, Allan McGregor, Scott Arfield and Filip Helander.

More could follow that quintet through the exit door with the club said to be open to offers for the likes of Antonio Colak, Glen Kamara and Scott Wright - three players who barely featured under Beale towards the end of the campaign.

Rangers have already secured a trio of new signings on pre-contract agreements with goalkeeper Jack Butland, defender Dujon Sterling and midfielder Kieran Dowell all set to officially complete their moves to Ibrox from Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Norwich respectively now that the window has opened.

Reports indicate that a fourth new arrival is imminent with Dutch striker Sam Lammers set for a medical after an agreement was reached on a £3m move from Atlanta. It is one of four deals that Rangers are reportedly looking to close in the coming days with Cremonese striker Cyriel Dessers, Nottingham Forest defender Jonathan Panzo and Los Angeles FC midfielder Jose Cifuentes all on Beale's summer wishlist.

There is also the prospect of a return for Bayern Munich midfielder Malik Tillman, who made a positive impression on loan at Rangers last season, with a reported buy-out clause of £5million inserted into the deal that took him to Ibrox.

Should Rangers get all those deals over the line it would take their number of new arrivals to seven – eight including a permanent move for Tillman – with a transfer spend somewhere in the region of £15million.

That would be close to business done for Beale, but further new additions should not be ruled out with Swansea winger Morgan Whittaker and striker Luis Palma of Greek side Aris FC also linked with moves to Ibrox this summer.