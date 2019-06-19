Rangers transfer twist - Joe Aribo set for Charlton contract talks but intends to quit for Ibrox ahead of Celtic

Joe Aribo is set to have talks with Charlton boss Lee Bowyer but still intends to join Rangers.

READ MORE: The mouthwatering contract which will see Rangers beat Celtic to midfield ace

Rangers target Joe Aribo is set for Charlton talks.

The 22-year-old has had interest from Celtic, as well as a number of English clubs, but the Ibrox side are front-runners.

Addicks boss Bowyer, who has recently signed a much-improved deal with the club, hopes to convince the player to commit his future to Charlton ahead of their Championship campaign.

Out of contract at the end of the month, Aribo is set to snub both Celtic and Charlton to join Steven Gerrard at Rangers, report the Evening Standard.

It's understood the midfielder was offered a new deal last year but controversial owner Roland Duchatelet withdrew the offer.

It has allowed Rangers to swoop and take advantage of the cross-border rule, meaning they will only have to pay Charlton £250,000.

It was reported earlier in the week by the Daily Mail that Aribo will become one of the best-paid players at Ibrox with a contract worth over £1million-a-year.

READ MORE: Which clubs could Aberdeen, Kilmarnock and Rangers face if they win their first Europa League games?