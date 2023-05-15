Rangers transfer target drops biggest hint yet about move - 'the last dance'

The Honduran winger has been linked with a transfer to Rangers this summer for a suggested fee of more than £4million. Palma has three years left on his contract but after an impressive season in the Greek top flight, the Thessaloniki-based club are expected to cash in on him after an impressive season in the Greek top flight. Rangers are not the only club monitoring Palma’s situation, with suitors all over Europe weighing up a bid for the 23-year-old.
Aris take on Panathinaikos in the Super League play-off on Monday and ahead of the match, Palma put a post on Instagram with a picture of his shirt hanging up in the dressingroom alongside two of his team-mates with the caption “The Last Dance”.
Rangers manager Michael Beale is set to undergo a major overhaul of his squad this summer, with goalkeeper Jack Butland and midfielder Kieran Dowell close to signing.