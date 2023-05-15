Rangers transfer target drops biggest hint yet about move - 'the last dance'

The Honduran winger has been linked with a transfer to Rangers this summer for a suggested fee of more than £4million. Palma has three years left on his contract but after an impressive season in the Greek top flight, the Thessaloniki-based club are expected to cash in on him after an impressive season in the Greek top flight. Rangers are not the only club monitoring Palma’s situation, with suitors all over Europe weighing up a bid for the 23-year-old.