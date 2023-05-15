All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP
Eurovision 2023: Loreen wins, while the UK’s Mae Muller comes 25th
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Nominations, hosts, and how to watch
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns

Rangers transfer target drops biggest hint yet about move - 'the last dance'

Reported Rangers transfer target Luis Palma has dropped the biggest hint yet that he is leaving his current club Aris.

Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson
Published 15th May 2023, 08:14 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 08:14 BST
Honduran winger Luis Palma has been linked with a move to Rangers.Honduran winger Luis Palma has been linked with a move to Rangers.
Honduran winger Luis Palma has been linked with a move to Rangers.

The Honduran winger has been linked with a transfer to Rangers this summer for a suggested fee of more than £4million. Palma has three years left on his contract but after an impressive season in the Greek top flight, the Thessaloniki-based club are expected to cash in on him after an impressive season in the Greek top flight. Rangers are not the only club monitoring Palma’s situation, with suitors all over Europe weighing up a bid for the 23-year-old.

Aris take on Panathinaikos in the Super League play-off on Monday and ahead of the match, Palma put a post on Instagram with a picture of his shirt hanging up in the dressingroom alongside two of his team-mates with the caption “The Last Dance”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rangers manager Michael Beale is set to undergo a major overhaul of his squad this summer, with goalkeeper Jack Butland and midfielder Kieran Dowell close to signing.