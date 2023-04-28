Rangers transfer 'major surgery' claim as legend reveals key Celtic starting forward decision

Rangers legend Barry Ferguson believes his former club requires “major surgery" in the transfer window this summer as he revealed a key decision he would make for the Scottish Cup semi-final clash with Celtic.

The Ibrox club’s only realistic chance of silverware comes in the cup competition where if they were to overcome their city rivals at Hampden Park on Sunday they will face either Inverness CT or Falkirk. It comes before an important summer for manager Michael Beale with plans to reshape his squad having only added Nico Raskin and Todd Cantwell in January.

"I’m actually genuinely excited to see what his plans are for the summer because, no doubt about it, a complete rebuild is needed,” Ferguson wrote in his Daily Record column. “Forget all this stuff about Beale only needing to make some minor tweaks to his squad. It’s nonsense. He knows major surgery is what’s really required and he deserves the chance to carry it out when the transfer window opens.”

Ferguson also revealed the key decision he would make in attack for Sunday’s semi-final, starting Fashion Sakala ahead of Alfredo Morelos through the middle, wary that Rangers cannot afford to “carry any passengers” in what is a “don’t even think about NOT winning it”.

“I said before the last Old Firm game that I would have gone with Fashion Sakala up front and I’m sticking to my guns for this one as well,” he said. “I believe Sakala’s blistering pace can cause Celtic’s central defence some serious problems. Obviously, that’s a big call because it means leaving Alfredo Morelos on the bench and even though I’ve always been a big supporter of the Colombian even I am now reaching the conclusion Rangers might be better off without him.

“The problem with Morelos is that you have no idea what you’re going to get from him. It’s hard to know if his heart is still in it. At his best, he can be absolutely unplayable. But all too often this season he’s been going through the motions. And Beale simply can’t afford to take any gambles or carry any passengers where this game is concerned.”