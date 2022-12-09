Rangers transfer latest: French duo keen on Ibrox ace, surprise MLS interest, Lewis Ferguson, Ryan Porteous

It is less than a week until Rangers return to action when they host Hibs in Michael Beale’s competitive debut. The club welcome Bayer Leverkusen to Ibrox this weekend for a friendly in preparation.

Preparation will also be taking place behind the scenes between Beale, sporting director Ross Wilson and the recruitment team. Yet, the new manager, on arrival, was keen to emphasise the importance of tapping into the quality already at his disposal. One such player is Glen Kamara. The 27-year-old has made just eight starts this season.

“He will be a big player for Rangers moving forward,” was the message. “Glen was previously recruited for a style that suited Glen. When new managers come in, they try things out, which is none of my business, to be honest. What my business is, is getting the best out of Glen today.”

There have been reports of interest from around Europe in the midfielder who was named Finland national team’s player of the year for 2022. The good news for Beale is that reports in Italy suggest Serie A side Salernitana may be looking elsewhere. But French duo Nice and Marseille, however, have been mentioned as possible interest parties. Kamara's current deal runs until 2025.

On the recruitment side, there has been a surprise link to MLS star Ján Gregus who plays for San Jose Earthquakes. The 31-year-old Slovakian international midfielder is out of contract at the end of the month. He counts FC Copenhagen, Banik Ostrava, Jablonec and Bolton Wanderers as previous clubs.

According to the Scottish Sun, however, there is no interest in the player with Beale not looking to recruit in the midfield due to the options already at his disposal, including Kamara, Malik Tillman, John Lundstram, Steven Davis and Ryan Jack. Tom Lawrence and Ianis Hagi are due back from injury, while promoting youth stars is also a desire.

Porteous and Ferguson

Another player who is unlikely to make the move to Ibrox is Hibs star Ryan Porteous. The Easter Road club have had no official approach from any team regarding the centre-back who is out of contract at the end of the season. The Scotland international will likely be moving on with the club unable to come to an agreement on a new contract.

A Serie A club have been linked with a move for Glen Kamara. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The English Championship is the most likely destination with the Scottish Sun reporting up to six interested parties from the second tier believed to be West Brom, Watford, Norwich City, Stoke City, Sunderland and Millwall, the latter have previously had bids rejected. The report also states Rangers won’t make a move for the player.

Meanwhile, Rangers legend Barry Ferguson reckons his former club “missed a trick” with his nephew Lewis Ferguson, who is now starring for Serie A side Bologna. He believes it is “a sign that things are far from right on the recruitment side of things.”