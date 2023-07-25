Rangers transfer latest as Danilo move finally gathers pace ahead of Champions League squad deadline

Feyenoord's Danilo is moving towards a Rangers transfer, according to reports in the Dutch media.

The Ibrox club have tabled a series of bids for the Brazilian forward and their latest offer, believed to be in excess of €5million, has finally tempted Feyenoord into selling. Danilo joined the De Kuip outfit a year ago from fellow Eredivisie outfit Ajax and scored ten goals in his maiden season in Rotterdam. However, he lost his place as regular striker Santiago Gimenez midway through the campaign and while not a first-choice player under manager Arne Slot, there was a reluctance to let him leave given the paucity of attacking options in the current Feyenoord squad. However, the player made it clear he is keen to explore a move to Scotland and according to Dutch media reports, he has been given the green light to join Rangers.

Netherlands-based media outlet Algemeen Dagblad claims that Danilo will now travel to Glasgow to undergo medical checks and rubber-stamp personal terms, with a five-year contract on the table. Rangers manager Michael Beale has already strengthened his attacking options this summer with the arrivals of Abdallah Sima on loan from Brighton, Sam Lammers from Atalanta and Cyriel Dessers from Cremonese, but Danilo would likely become his main forward given the significant outlay. Beale promised a radical overhaul of his squad in the current transfer window and has stayed true to his word, with goalkeeper Jack Butland, defenders Dujon Sterling and Leon Balogun plus midfielder Kieran Dowell also coming through the Ibrox entrance door.

Danilo may not be the last arrival either, with Rangers working on a deal to bring Ecuadorian Jose Cifuentes to Ibrox in this window. The 24-year-old LAFC midfielder has signed a pre-contract agreement with last season’s cinch Premiership runners-up but there is increasing expectation that the two clubs will negotiate a fee to advance the transfer. Rangers have until the end of next week to register their squad for their Champions League third qualifying round match against either Genk or Servette at the start of August, although a visa and work permit will be required for Cifuentes should there be a breakthrough with that move.