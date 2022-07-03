Rangers transfer latest: Antonio Colak, £8m-teenage playmaker and ex-Ibrox set for Premiership return to rivals

The defender joined after the expiry of his deal at Hearts but is the only new boy through the door.

A new forward is a key priority with Cedric Itten having departed and further depth required to support Alfredo Morelos, Kemar Roofe and Fashion Sakala.

German-born Croatian international Antonio Colak is the No.1 target but as of yet the club are no further forward in bringing him in.

With terms reportedly agreed with both the player and his club, Greek side PAOK, the holdup is on the side of Colak’s current side.

PAOK are not keen to let the 28-year-old depart until they have a replacement lined up and ready to join.

They enter the Conference League play-offs two weeks on Thursday and manager Razvan Lucescu expressed his frustration at the position the team are in following a 2-1 defeat to Dutch side Groningen in a friendly on Saturday.

The Romanian refused to discuss Colak who featured again having played against Go Ahead Eagles, and said his squad “is not big enough”.

Rangers have made one summer signing so far. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

It does appear PAOK are set to sign Khaled Narey from German side Fortuna Düsseldorf after impressing in the second tier. However, he is unlikely to be a replacement for Colak. The 27-year-old is predominantly a right winger who can play deeper if required.

An interesting name that has been floated in recent days is highly-rated Oscar Gloukh.

The 18-year-old Israeli playmaker has been linked with a switch to Rangers, with Espanyol, Ajax and Borussia Dortmund also credited with an interest.

Maccabi Tel Aviv are understood to value the player at around €8million and the player's father revealed his son was ready to make a move.

Rangers have no interest, however, according to Rangers Review.

Meanwhile, ex-Rangers winger Jordan Jones could be set to return to the Premiership.

The Scottish Sun reports the winger is being lined up in a loan move by former club Kilmarnock.

His performances over three years with Killie earned him a move to Rangers in 2019. He failed to make an impact at Ibrox and joined Wigan last summer.