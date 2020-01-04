Rangers transfer latest: Alfredo Morelos targeted by Bologna, Egyptian demands move, Newcastle eye James Tavernier

Rangers' top scorer is coveted by a Serie A side, while Steve Bruce is keen to bring Tavernier to the Toon. And could there be developments in Cairo regarding a striker linked with an Ibrox move?

Bologna target Alfredo Morelos

He's scored 28 goals already this season so it's no surprise that Alfredo Morelos is making clubs in Europe sit up and take notice.

Serie A side Bologna are the latest club credited with an interest in Scotland's top scorer, according to the website 1000cuorirossoblu.

Bologna are in talks to sign Gambian striker Musa Barrow from Atalanta. But if that move breaks down it is claimed the Italian side will turn their attention to Morelos.

Both Rangers manager Steven Gerrard and outgoing chairman Dave King have insisted Morelos will not be sold in the January window.

Mostafa Mohamed hands in transfer request in bid 'to force through Rangers move'

Egyptian striker Mostafa Mohamed has handed in a transfer request to his club Zamalek in a bid to try and force through a move to Rangers, after it was reported the Ibrox club had made a £500,000 offer to land him on loan.

The highly-rated 22-year-old - who has already been capped twice by Egypt - won the top scorer award in the Under 23s African Cup of Nations in November as he helped his country win the trophy.

Mohamed has netted 12 times this season for the Cairo club including four goals in his last six matches.

Reports in Africa have suggested Rangers offered to pay Zamalek £500,000 for a six month loan for Mohamed and would then buy him for a further £1.5 million if he impressed during his loan spell.

However, Zamalek want at least double that for one of Africa's brightest young talents and won't entertain the prospect of allowing him to go out on loan first.

That's prompted the player to meet Zamalek director Ismail Youssef and put in an official transfer request as he tried to win a move to Europe.

Newcastle eye James Tavernier

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has dispatched scouts to watch Rangers right-back James Tavernier.

The Ibrox captain was linked with a move to St James' Park in the summer and he is back on the radar of the Newcastle boss, according to the Scottish Sun.

No bid has yet been made as Bruce considers his options.

Tavernier, 28, is under contract at Rangers until 2022 and is back in form after a dip earlier in the season.