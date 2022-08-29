Rangers transfer Champions League form to remain top of the pile - but Celtic keep pace

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rangers players celebrate a goal in their 5-0 win over Hamilton. Credit: Rangers Women Twitter @RangersWFC

There was no Champions League hangover for league leaders Rangers as they defeated an in-form Hamilton at New Douglas Park 5-0 in this weekend’s SWPL.

A strong first half saw Malky Thomson’s side take control thanks to a double from Jenny Danielsson and a superb Rachel McLauchlan strike before Kayla McCoy and Jodi McLeary added to the scoring in the second-half.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, wins for title challengers Celtic and Glasgow City mean the Gers impressive win keeps the Blue Belles on top of the SWPL – but only on goal difference.

And of those title challengers, it was Fran Alonso’s Celtic that were the most impressive as they thrashed Motherwell 8-0 in a clinical display.

Motherwell, who have started the season well, were powerless to an excellent Hoops performance, with Canadian forward Clarissa Larisey once again the stand out player for the Celts.

Larisey, Caitlin Hayes, and Jacynta all bagged a brace each for Celtic, with Chloe Craig and Lucy Ashford-Clifford also scoring in the demolition at K-Park.

As for Glasgow City, they had summer signing Emily Whelan to thank for the second game in succession, after the Irish international’s third goal in two games grabbed all three points at Petershill to help City edge past struggling Aberdeen 2-1.

Hoops and Glasgow City keep pace with Rangers

A ding-dong first half saw the home side take the lead in the 12th minute when Dons striker Bayley Hutchison rose highest to defend a Megan Foley cross, only to head into her own net.

The striker almost made amends immediately though when her spectacular effort cannoned back off the underside of Lee Gibson’s crossbar.

City would push for a second as the half drove on, with Kinga Kozak going closest, though her outstanding effort was excellently tipped around the post by Aaliyah-Jay Meach.

The Dons would restore parity just after the hour mark though, when hard work from Hutchinson allowed her to cross for Francesca Ogilvie to bundle home from close range.

Elsewhere in the SWPL, Hearts continued their impressive start to the campaign as they beat Glasgow Women 3-0 thanks to another Georgia Timms double and a Georgia Hunter strike.

Capital gains for Hearts and Hibs

In Sunday's other games, Hibs responded to last week’s defeat at Motherwell to by defeating hand newly promoted Dundee United 3-1 to hand them a second defeat in five days, while Spartans and Partick Thistle drew 0-0.

The results mean the top three of Rangers, Celtic and Glasgow City remain the pace setters, with each side currently on a 100% record, while Glasgow Women prop the league up after four consecutive defeats.