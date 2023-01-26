Rangers transfer blow as Nicolas Raskin bid 'rejected' by Standard Liege

Rangers have suffered a blow in their bid to land Nicolas Raskin amid reports that Standard Liege have turned down a formal transfer bid for the midfielder.

The Belgian Under-21 international is out of contract at the end of the season but Rangers manager Michael Beale is keen to bring the player to Ibrox before the end of the January transfer window.

To do so, the clubs will need to agree on a fee, however, according to the Scottish Sun, an initial approach from Rangers has been rejected with the Glasgow side failing to meet the valuation set by Liege.

Rangers will now need to go back with an improved offer if they are to land the 21-year-old this month, or alternatively, attempt to secure the player on a pre-contract deal and delay his arrival until the summer.

Rangers target Nicolas Raskin in action for Standard Liege. (Photo by VIRGINIE LEFOUR/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Raskin has not played for Liege since November amid reports of a fall-out with former Celtic manager Ronny Deila, who is currently in charge of the Belgian side after a spell managing New York City FC.

Beale revealed Raskin came to his attention during his first spell at Rangers as first-team coach under Steven Gerrard.

"(Raskin is) a good player to be fair. A player I remember a lot from the time we played Standard Liège," he said last week.