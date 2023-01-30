Rangers transfer blow as Michael Beale admits key target 'staying' at current club

Rangers manager Michael Beale has admitted that a move for Swansea forward Morgan Whittaker is now unlikely to happen before the end of the transfer window.

The 22-year-old has been the subject of Ibrox interest throughout January but the clubs have so far been been unable to reach an agreement on a fee for the former England youth international and Derby County youth product.

Whittaker had an impressive first half of the season on loan at Plymouth Argyle, netting nine goals and registering seven assists in 27 appearances to help the side reach the top of League One before being recalled by his parent club.

"He will be staying at Swansea I believe," admitted the Rangers manager during his pre-match press conference ahead of Wednesday's trip to face Hearts at Tynecastle.

Rangers target Morgan Whittaker will be remaining with Swansea City, according to Michael Beale. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Beale also insisted that Rangers are no closer to signing Nicolas Raskin from Standard Liege despite reports in Belgium claiming a £1.75million deal has been agreed with Standard Liege.

"No closer on deals at the moment, as soon as any updates in the next 24 hours we will make you are aware,” he added. “We are looking for a midfielder that strengthens the team and creates more competition. I want players here for the long term and to make us stronger right to now.