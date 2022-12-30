Rangers 'tracking' England Under-21 star as Michael Beale looks to address key position

Rangers have been credited with an interest in Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford.

The 20-year-old has impressed on loan with Bolton Wanderers this season - keepng 10 clean sheets in 22 appearances - and was handed his England Under-21 debut earlier this year in a 5-0 win over Kosovo.

Trafford has yet to make a first-team appearance for Man City but recently signed a new five-year contract with the Premier League champions and has previously featured in Pep Guardiola's matchday squads.

According to the Daily Mail, Rangers are tracking the youngster as boss Michael Beale looks to address the ageing goalkeeping situation at Ibrox with first-choice pair Allan McGregor and Jon McLaughlin turning 41 and 36 next year respectively.

Another goalkeeper linked with Rangers is veteran Everton stopper Asmir Begovic.

The 35-year-old is out of contract in the summer and has a wealth of experience behind him having made over 250 appearances in England's top flight as well as earning 63 caps for Bosia and Herzegovina.

