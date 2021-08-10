Rangers to wear PURPLE against Malmo as opponents blamed for unplanned kit release

Rangers will debut a new purple third kit in their huge Champions League qualifier against Malmo tonight in order to avoid a kit clash with the Swedish champions.

By Matthew Elder
Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 4:32 pm
Updated Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 4:38 pm
Malmo train at Ibrox ahead of the Champions League tie with Rangers. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
The Ibrox side had planned to unveil the lilac design later this month but the club claim it has been forced into an early release after being left with no choice but to wear it in their third round qualifying second leg tie.

Rangers have blamed Malmo for the sudden change of plans with a club statement claiming that "due to the limited kit options made available by tonight's opponents, UEFA’s regulations stipulate that Rangers must debut the kit tonight."

The striking new Castore strip will be worn in front of over 50,000 fans as Ibrox welcomes the return of full capacity for the huge fixture.

Steven Gerrard's side must overturn a 2-1 deficit from the first leg in Sweden in order to make it through to the Champions League play-off round against either Olympiacos or Ludogorets.

Champions League
