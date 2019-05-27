Rangers to make £500k offer for George Edmundson - Oldham defender handed in transfer request

Have your say

Rangers are set to return with an offer of more than £500,000 for Oldham Athletic defender George Edmundson.

The Ibrox side have eyed the centre-back as a key summer target and will push for his signing, according to the Daily Record.

George Edmundson has handed in a transfer request.

The 21-year-old has given Rangers, plus other interested parties, a real boost by handing in a transfer request.

Edmundson is valued at around £1million by the Latics, the defender having been named in the League Two team of the year.

His performances have attracted the attention of a number of Championship clubs in England, including Hull City, Stoke City and Derby County.

Rangers have been monitoring his situation after having a £400,000 offer rejected. They won't however meet Oldham's seven-figure valuation.