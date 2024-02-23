All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING

Rangers to face Portuguese giants in Europa League last 16 - draw in full

Ibrox side learn next opponents following draw at UEFA headquarters
Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 11:25 GMT
 Comment
Rangers have drawn Benfica in the Europa League last 16. (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)Rangers have drawn Benfica in the Europa League last 16. (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)
Rangers have drawn Benfica in the Europa League last 16. (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

Rangers have been drawn to face Benfica in the last 16 of the Europa League.

The draw was made at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Thursday and has paired the Ibrox side with the Portuguese giants, who dropped down from the Champions League group stages.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Benfica made it through the Europa League play-off round with a 2-1 aggregate victory over French side Toulouse. They finished third in their Champions League group behind Real Sociedad and Inter Milan, collecting four points from six matches to finish ahead of bottom placed Salzburg.

Europa League last 16 draw in full: Sparta Prague v Liverpool, Marseille v Villarreal, Roma v Brighton, Benfica v Rangers, Freiburg v West Ham, Sporting Lisbon v Atalanta, AC Milan v Slavia Prague, Qarabag v Leverkusen.

Related topics:Europa LeaguePortugueseIbroxUEFAChampions LeagueSwitzerland
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.