Rangers 'to defy UEFA' with God Save the King rendition ahead of Napoli match
Rangers are preparing to sing God Save the King before their Champions League match against Napoli at Ibrox despite UEFA denying them permission to do so.
British clubs competing in Europe this week have contacted European football's governing body to request that the national anthem be played in stadiums to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and the ascension to the throne of her son, King Charles III, the former Prince of Wales.
According to the Daily Mail, UEFA has turned down those requests, however, the report claims that Rangers are planning to defy those orders by pressing ahead with plans to sing the national anthem following a minute's silence.
Rangers have strong links with the Royal Family, with a portrait of the Queen hanging on the home dressing room wall inside Ibrox stadium, but they risk facing punishment if they go against the directive from UEFA.
Rangers players will also wear black armbands during the tie, as expected will Celtic players during their Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk in Warsaw, where a minute’s silence will also be observed.
