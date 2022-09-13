Rangers 'to defy UEFA' with God Save the King rendition ahead of Napoli match

British clubs competing in Europe this week have contacted European football's governing body to request that the national anthem be played in stadiums to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and the ascension to the throne of her son, King Charles III, the former Prince of Wales.

According to the Daily Mail, UEFA has turned down those requests, however, the report claims that Rangers are planning to defy those orders by pressing ahead with plans to sing the national anthem following a minute's silence.

Rangers have strong links with the Royal Family, with a portrait of the Queen hanging on the home dressing room wall inside Ibrox stadium, but they risk facing punishment if they go against the directive from UEFA.

The Union Jack outside Ibrox stadium, home of Rangers, has been lowered to half mast following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)