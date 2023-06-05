Rangers to complete third summer signing as priority target passes medical and agrees contract

Jack Butland is set to join Rangers. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

The England international was a key target for the Ibrox club as Beale addresses the goalkeeper situation following the departure of Allan McGregor. He will arrive on a free after Crystal Palace opted against taking up a one-year option to extend his stay at Selhurst Park.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Butland “has completed medical tests as new Rangers player today” and a contract has been “agreed”. The 30-year-old will become the club's third summer signing after Dujon Sterling and Kieran Dowell. He spent the second half of last season on loan at Manchester United but didn’t feature. It was reported that the Old Trafford club were keen to keep him but the player wanted regular first-team football.

