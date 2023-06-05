All Sections
Rangers to complete third summer signing as priority target passes medical and agrees contract

Rangers are set to complete the signing of goalkeeper Jack Butland, making him the third arrival as part of Michael Beale’s summer rebuild.
Joel Sked
By Joel Sked
Published 5th Jun 2023, 14:34 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 14:34 BST
 Comment
Jack Butland is set to join Rangers. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)Jack Butland is set to join Rangers. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)
Jack Butland is set to join Rangers. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

The England international was a key target for the Ibrox club as Beale addresses the goalkeeper situation following the departure of Allan McGregor. He will arrive on a free after Crystal Palace opted against taking up a one-year option to extend his stay at Selhurst Park.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Butland “has completed medical tests as new Rangers player today” and a contract has been “agreed”. The 30-year-old will become the club's third summer signing after Dujon Sterling and Kieran Dowell. He spent the second half of last season on loan at Manchester United but didn’t feature. It was reported that the Old Trafford club were keen to keep him but the player wanted regular first-team football.

The goalkeeper is a key piece of Beale's transfer jigsaw. It is a position which the Rangers head coach spoke about in February. “I’ll be looking for one that comes in to compete,” he said. “We have a budget in mind and three or four goalkeepers that we’re looking at”. Rangers currently have Robby McCrorie and Jon McLaughlin on their books as first-team goalkeepers. The former was given first-team exposure towards the end of the season and impressed. Butland, however, is likely to arrive as the club’s No.1.

