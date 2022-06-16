Rangers to be subject of Amazon Prime streaming service documentary

The Ibrox club has confirmed Prime Video has won exclusive rights to Friday’s digital release of factual feature film Rangers72 – a look at the club’s only European trophy success.

Colin Stein, and a Willie Johnston double, defeated Dynamo Moscow in Barcelona 50 years ago and the documentary by City Talking and Giuseppe De Luca focuses on the players affectionately known as the Barca Bears.

Rangers’ commercial director James Bisgrove said: “The remarkable achievements of the ‘Barca Bears’ in 1972 will forever be remembered as a defining moment in the club’s rich 150 year history.

“This May marked the 50th anniversary of their famous victory and it felt fitting for us to reach the 2022 UEFA Europa League Final, with Rangers supporters following the club in record numbers across Europe on this brilliant journey back to Spain.

“We’re delighted to work with Prime Video to make the iconic Rangers72 movie available to supporters and the wider football community.”

The film features rare and unseen fan footage, interviews with the famous Cup Winners’ Cup winning team and shares the platform with the likes of ‘Take Us Home: Leeds United and ‘Make Us Dream’ – a documentary focusing on the playing days of ex-Rangers boss Steven Gerrard.

Rangers celebrate after beating Moscow Dynamo 3-2. (Picture: SNS)