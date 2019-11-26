Rangers: The value of each member of Steven Gerrard's squad - does it equate to Ross Wilson's £55m valuation?

One of the headline figures from Rangers' AGM on Tuesday morning was the valuation of the current Ibrox squad.

In his address, the club's chairman Dave King revealed the estimation sporting director Ross Wilson gave Steven Gerrard's current side was £55million. On top of that there was a projection the squad could be worth upwards of £100million. Those figures following discussions between Wilson and Gerrard. Football information website TransferMarkt.com is one place which evaluates the transfer values of individual players. They value Rangers' squad at a little over £45m.

King said: "Based on discussions and offers that we have received from other clubs, I have had a personal comfort for some time that the value of our squad is significantly higher than the book value reflected on our balance sheet. I therefore decided, initially for my own comfort, to request the new director of football, Ross Wilson, to give me his fair value estimate of the individual players making up the player pool.

"Ross completed this exercise in consultation with the manager and provided me with two estimates. The first is the estimate of present market value and the second included a projection as to where some of our players could get to if they continue to progress as expected.

"The present value of the squad reflects a significant uplift of £55 million pounds over our book value and the projected amount would yield an uplift of £103 million pounds if it eventuates.

"I know that these numbers are not scientific and we are certainly not holding anyone to them. But, they are estimates by two individuals who know the qualities of players and who know the market."

They have valued Rangers' squad currently at just over £45million.

A difference of £10million could easily be seen in the valuation of Alfredo Morelos who is worth less than £7million according to TransferMarkt, but there are a number of values which could be debated, higher and lower.

