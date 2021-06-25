Rangers thank supporters after Ibrox season tickets sell-out for sixth season in a row

Rangers supporters have snapped up all 45,000 season tickets at Ibrox ahead of the 2021-22 campaign and defence of the SPFL cinch Scottish Premiership title.

Ibrox will be sold-out to season ticket holders next season. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

The club will celebrate it’s 150th anniversary next year and thanked supporters for their backing which also marks half a dozen years of continual season ticket sell-outs.

"Thank you for your incredible loyalty and support. We look forward to welcoming you home,” the club’s social media account wrote.

Former Ibrox midfielder Alex Rae echoed the praise of the fanbase, adding on Twitter: “Season tickets sold out at Rangers FC #150 Big season ahead. Let’s Go.”

Fans were locked out of Ibrox throughout last season owing to the on-going covid restrictions on large groups and gatherings but recent a Scottish Government update revealed 2000 supporters could be allowed back inside the ground ahead of next month’s league flag unveiling and campaign kick-off against Livingston, though more may be permitted on a ‘case by case’ basis.

