Rangers team v Sparta Prague: Is this Giovanni van Bronckhorst's first starting line-up?

It is a baptism of fire for the returning former Rangers midfielder with the club’s hopes of reaching the last 16 of the competition resting on a positive outcome against the Czech outfit.

After watching Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup semi-final defeat to Hibs from the stands at Hampden, the Dutchman has only had a few training sessions with the players to put his ideas across ahead of the crucial fixture.

He has promised a change in approach, and that could mean a change in personnel from the 11 who started and made such a poor first impression under the watchful eye of the new manager at the weekend.

While Van Bronckhorst is likely to stick mainly to the tried and trusted players used regularly under Steven Gerrard, and is known to prefer the same 4-3-3 system, he may also want to make a statement by shaking things up and putting his own mark on the starting line-up.

Here is our predicted Rangers XI for the big match:

1. GK - Jon McLaughlin Allan McGregor was a talisman for Rangers last season, but has been unconvincing at times during the current campaign, and that is unlikely to have gone unnoticed by van Bronckhorst, who could give the nod to McLaughlin.

2. DR - James Tavernier Van Bronckhorst may well be tempted by the emerging talent of Nathan Patterson, but in his first game in charge, with a lot at stake, it may just prove to big a call to go with the youngster ahead of the Rangers captain.

3. Borna Barisic The Croatian is Rangers' first choice left back and that is unlikely to change under van Bronckhorst, who will look to get him back to his best.

4. DC - Connor Goldson The centre-half has been in the headlines for his comments about Rangers' lack of hunger, while his contract situation remains unresolved, but Goldson is a linchpin of the side and one that van Bronckhorst will need to rely upon.