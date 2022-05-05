Rangers team v RB Leipzig: Kemar Roofe and Aaron Ramsey semi-final call made by Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Ibrox expects, believes and hopes as RB Leipzig visit for the concluding part of the Europa League semi-final with the Germans leading 1-0 from the first encounter last week.

Rangers then lined up without key men Alfredo Morelos, Ianis Hagi, Kemar Roofe and Aaron Ramsey – though hope was held that the latter pair could return for tonight’s all-important night at the sold-out stadium on Glasgow’s southside.

Roofe had been pulling out all stops, even entering a special therapy chamber to overcome his knee complaint, while Ramsey was brought from Juventus for just these occasions.

The Welsh man has made the bench, but there's no place for the goal hero of the last round.

van Bronckhorst has made his decision over the pair’s fitness having already seen his attacking numbers depleted earlier in the year by injuries to Hagi and top scorer Morelos.

They will join more than 50,000 raucous fans and many, many more watching at home as the teams play-of for the right to face either Eintracht Frankfurt or West Ham in Seville in two weeks’ time.

Rangers captain James Tavernier and manager van Bronckhorst have both emphasised the importance of the home crowd and the manager has picked the XI they’ll be cheering on.

1. Allan McGregor Goalkeeper is into triple figures for European appearances and is seeking his first Europa League final having missed the 2008 showpiece through injury.

2. James Tavernier The club captain has scored six times in 13 European appearances so far this season and his penalty prowess may be required if the tie progresses to a shoot-out.

3. Borna Barisic Barisic impressed Steven Gerrard when a visiting player in this competition with Osijek and the Croatian international was promptly signed up four years ago.

4. Connor Goldson Ever-present defender gave one of his best performances last week in shackling Christopher Nkunku.