Rangers team v RB Leipzig: Giovanni van Bronckhorst drops forward but Scott Wright keeps place for Europa League semi-final

Reaching the Seville showpiece would be a significant achievement for Giovanni van Bronckhorst who took over in November, and it must be said, his side have taken a tough route to secure their place in the final four at this penultimate stage.
After qualifying through the group stage as runners-up to Lyon – a feat secured shortly after the Dutchman arrived in Glasgow – tournament favourites Borussia Dortmund were blown away on Rangers’ last trip to Germany before Red Star Belgrade eliminated and a comeback win over two-legs against SC Braga secured at a raucous Ibrox.
Not only that, injuries have disrupted Rangers with Ianis Hagi, Alfredo Morelos, Aaron Ramsey and Kemar Roofe all missing at various times – and unavailable tonight in Germany.
So van Bronckhorst has placed his faith in a starting XI to take the tie back to Ibrox in a bid to secure a place in the final on May 18.
Here is how Rangers line up in Leipzig.