Rangers team v RB Leipzig: Giovanni van Bronckhorst drops forward but Scott Wright keeps place for Europa League semi-final

Reaching the Seville showpiece would be a significant achievement for Giovanni van Bronckhorst who took over in November, and it must be said, his side have taken a tough route to secure their place in the final four at this penultimate stage.

After qualifying through the group stage as runners-up to Lyon – a feat secured shortly after the Dutchman arrived in Glasgow – tournament favourites Borussia Dortmund were blown away on Rangers’ last trip to Germany before Red Star Belgrade eliminated and a comeback win over two-legs against SC Braga secured at a raucous Ibrox.

Not only that, injuries have disrupted Rangers with Ianis Hagi, Alfredo Morelos, Aaron Ramsey and Kemar Roofe all missing at various times – and unavailable tonight in Germany.

So van Bronckhorst has placed his faith in a starting XI to take the tie back to Ibrox in a bid to secure a place in the final on May 18.

Here is how Rangers line up in Leipzig.

Allan McGregor Goalkeeper is into triple figures form European appearances and is in his first Europa League semi-final.

James Tavernier The club captain has been in prolific goalscoring form throughout the European campaign from right-back.

Borna Barisic Its been an up and down season for the Croatian left-back, but his wicked deliveries could be utilised in the Red Bull Arena this evening.

Connor Goldson Defender has been soaking up the post-match atmosphere in recent weeks - but his contract is running out. There's been no developments there but Goldson's practically an ever-present at Ibrox.