Rangers team v Lyon: Rare start for defender, much-needed midfield minutes, posers up front - predicted XI for Europa League tie

Nathan Patterson may be handed a start for Rangers against Lyon.

The French club have already topped A and will qualify directly for round of 16 next year, while Rangers have secured second place and therefore are in the knock-out round play-offs.

Essentially, this meeting at the Groupama Stadium is a dead rubber, meaning that new Gers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst may tinker with his team.

Jon McLaughlin could be given a run-out in goal to rest Allan McGregor, while in defence, Scotland internationalist Nathan Patterson could come in for captain James Tavernier at right-back. However, with injuries to Leon Balogun and Filip Helander, the rest of the defence is likely to be unchanged.

Ryan Jack and Juninho Bacuna could get minutes in midfield alongside John Lundstram. The trio are yet to start under Van Bronckhorst and this match gives the Dutch coach an opportunity to run the rule over them.

In attack, Fashion Sakala and Alfredo Morelos are one booking away from a suspension, meaning that Kemar Roofe, Scott Wright and Ryan Kent are likely to be given starts in France.

Van Bronckhorst has to juggle protecting players who may incur a suspension, give game-time to fringe players while making sure that his team is competitive against one of the best sides in the competition.

A victory in France would also swell the Ibrox coffers to the tune of £535,000.